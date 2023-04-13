Koreeda's New Film in Competition for Palme d'Or

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda's new film, "Monster," is in competition for the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 16, organizers said Thursday.

Koreeda previously won the top award at the French festival in 2018 with "Shoplifters."

Monster is the seventh film to be submitted by the director for the award, and the first since his South Korean film "Broker" last year, which won the Best Actor award.

Monster is a drama that depicts the search for a "monster" from the perspectives of a mother who loves her son, a teacher who loves her students and two children with a secret.

The screenplay was written by Yuji Sakamoto, known for the television drama "Quartet," and the music was made by Ryuichi Sakamoto, who died last month.

