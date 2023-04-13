Fast Retailing Posts Record 1st-Half Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co. <9983> on Thursday reported a record net profit for its fiscal first half ended in February, aided by strong sales of Heattech thermal underwear and other winter clothing in Southeast Asia, the United States and Europe.

The Japanese clothing retailer posted a consolidated net profit of 153,392 million yen for the six months, up 4.5 pct from a year before. Revenue expanded 20.4 pct to 1,467,350 million yen and operating profit rose 16.4 pct to 220,263 million yen, both hitting record highs.

Sales at domestic Uniqlo stores rose but profits were squeezed by bulging purchase costs for items sourced from abroad due to a weak yen.

For the full year ending in August, Fast Retailing raised its revenue forecast by 30 billion yen to 2.68 trillion yen due to the better-than-expected first-half results.

Revenue is expected to grow to around 3 trillion yen in the year starting in September, Fast Retailing Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai told a news conference. "We'll aim for 10 trillion yen by more than tripling (revenue) over the next decade," he said.

