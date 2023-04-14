G-20 Finance Officials Fail to Produce Outcome Document

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank leaders failed to produce any document outlining the outcome of their two-day meeting in Washington that ended on Thursday.

The officials from the G-20 advanced and emerging economies did not create a joint statement or a chair's summary as they remained divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The failure highlights the increasing difficulty of adjusting interests among G-20 economies as some members including China keep distance from advanced nations.

The G-20 financial officials failed to adopt a joint statement, which requires unanimous agreement in principle, for the fifth straight meeting, after Russia's military aggression against Ukraine began in February 2022.

The absence of a chair's summary was the first since their meeting in April that year. Such a document can be compiled at the discretion of the country holding the rotating G-20 presidency.

