Memorial Service Held 7 Years after Kumamoto Quakes

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Kumamoto Prefecture on Friday for the victims of a series of powerful earthquakes that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture seven years ago.

Bereaved family members and others attended the ceremony at the prefectural office in the city of Kumamoto, where they observed a minute of silence for the repose of the victims' souls and laid flowers.

Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima said in a speech, "We're committed to conveying to future generations natural threats and the lessons we learned through great sacrifices and saving future lives."

Mayumi Tominaga, 64, who lost her mother, Misao Tsuzaki, then 89, while taking shelter after the earthquakes, read out words of mourning as a representative of the bereaved families.

"No matter how many years pass by, our grief never ends," Tominaga said. "If we're brave and carry on despite being sad, we believe the steps we take will be watched over by the spirits (of our loved ones)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]