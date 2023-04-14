Japan's Kishida among Time Magazine's Most Influential People

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was included in this year's list of 100 most influential people by the U.S. magazine Time, published Thursday.

Kishida was picked from the "leaders" category in the Time 100 list of most influential people of 2023.

Mentioning Kishida's trip to Ukraine in March, the magazine said, "Kishida, 65, knows the pain of war; he lost several relatives to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, his ancestral home, and grew up on stories of their suffering."

"Faced with rising aggression from Russia, China, and North Korea, Kishida has set about revolutionizing Japanese foreign policy," the magazine added, touching on his efforts to boost his country's defense spending and mend its ties with South Korea.

When Kishida welcomes the other Group of Seven leaders to Hiroshima as this year's G-7 host in May, "he'll do so as head of a resurgent Japan," Time also said.

