N. Korea Claims Successful Test-Firing of Solid-Fuel ICBM

Seoul, April 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea successfully test-fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday in the presence of its top leader, Kim Jong Un, its state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The report apparently referred to a ballistic missile that was launched toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday morning.

Solid-fueled missiles are difficult to detect because they can be launched quickly, unlike liquid-fueled missiles, which require time to load fuel.

According to the KCNA report, the test-firing of the Hwasong-18 missile was carried out to confirm the performance of a high-output solid-fuel engine and staged separation technology

The first stage of the three-stage missile fell into waters 10 kilometers off South Hamgyong Province in eastern North Korea, and the second stage 355 kilometers off North Hamgyong Province in northeastern North Korea.

