USTR Tai to Visit Japan from Wed.

Washington, April 13 (Jiji Pres)--U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit Tokyo for two days from Wednesday, the USTR office said Thursday.

She is expected to hold talks with trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and other senior Japanese officials mainly to confirm their countries' cooperation toward an early agreement on the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, or IPEF, an economic bloc of 14 countries including Japan and the United States.

Tai will visit Japan as the United States' top trade negotiator for the fourth time.

This year, Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven major powers, while the United States presides over the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

In all of the fora including IPEF, how to strengthen supply chains is a key issue. Tokyo and Washington are expected to discuss how to enhance their cooperation to lead work to set international rules on the matter.

