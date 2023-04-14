Japan Govt Greenlights Osaka Casino Resort Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced government approval of a casino-featuring integrated resort development plan submitted by the western prefecture of Osaka and its namesake capital.

"It has been decided that the minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism will give the approval," Kishida told a government task force meeting. The government will approve a casino resort project for the first time.

The government also decided to continue examining a similar plan submitted by the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki around the same time as the Osaka plan.

The Osaka resort complex "will not only help develop the Kansai region further after the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka and contribute to our country's economic growth, but also become a tourist attraction that spreads Japan's charm to the rest of the world," Kishida told the meeting.

Under a related law, up to three casino resorts can be established in Japan.

