Japan-Led Group of Creditors Created to Bail Out Sri Lanka

Washington, April 13 (Jiji Press)--The establishment of a consortium of creditor nations led by Japan was announced Thursday to solve the debt problem of Sri Lanka, which effectively fell into default in May last year.

Under the framework, creditor nations will discuss topics such as debt relief and rescheduling. Participants will also call for China, the largest creditor, to join the group.

The announcement was made by senior government officials of Japan, India, France and others in Washington, which also hosted the two-day conference of finance ministers and central bank leaders from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies that ended on Thursday.

Stressing that the launch of the framework is a "historic" outcome, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, one of those who made the announcement, voiced his hopes for an early agreement on Sri Lankan debt restructuring.

China has been reluctant about debt restructuring talks involving multiple countries.

