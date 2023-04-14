Japan to Shorten COVID-19 Isolation Period to 5 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan will shorten its COVID-19 self-isolation period from the current seven days to five days from May 8, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

On May 8, the classification of COVID-19 will be lowered to Category V, the same as for seasonal flu, under the infectious disease law.

In line with the change, the ministry will begin to recommend that COVID-19 carriers stay home for five days from the day after they started to develop COVID-19 symptoms.

The current self-quarantine period requested for those with symptoms under the law is seven days in principle.

Following the reclassification, however, the legal basis of such requests will be lost, meaning that infected people will be left to decide themselves whether they can go out.

