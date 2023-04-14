Osaka High Court Backs Welfare Benefit Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Overturning a lower court decision, Osaka High Court dismissed Friday a petition to cancel welfare benefit cuts in 12 municipalities in Osaka Prefecture.

It was the first high court decision in a series of lawsuits filed by benefit recipients and their supporters across Japan seeking nullification of public livelihood assistance reductions by up to 10 pct in 2013-2015, which amounted to 67 billion yen a year. So far, nine district courts have backed the cancellation and 10 courts have favored the cuts.

In the Osaka case, some 40 plaintiffs claimed that the central government violated the constitutional right to live by lowering the standard levels of livelihood assistance, which mainly covers food expenses, in view of price falls in the past five years.

The welfare ministry conducts benefit calculation base review every five years.

In February 2021, Osaka District Court ruled that the way the welfare ministry figured the deflation rate was inappropriate and that the decision to lower the base assistance levels was out of the welfare minister's discretion and, therefore, illegal.

