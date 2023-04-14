Japan to Hold 1st Online English Speaking Test for Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Third-year students at junior high schools in Japan will take online for the first time the speaking part of the English examination in a national achievement test set for Tuesday, the education ministry said Friday.

Junior high third-graders will sit the English exam for the first time in four years. An information terminal distributed to every student under the ministry's "giga school" initiative will be used to check speaking skills.

A total of 54,000 third-graders at 501 junior high schools selected by the ministry will take the speaking exam on Tuesday. The remaining 9,300 schools will hold the test by May 26. The results are scheduled to be released in late July.

Meanwhile, a total of some 2,051,000 junior high third-graders and elementary school sixth-graders will participate in the fiscal 2023 nationwide achievement tests, the ministry said.

As of April 7, 28,656 schools, including all public schools and some 40 pct of private ones, planned to take part in the tests.

