Japan Reports 8,351 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,351 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 50 from a week earlier.
Twenty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Thursday to 63.
In Tokyo, 1,215 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 82 from a week earlier. One new death was reported, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Thursday to four.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]