Japan Reports 8,351 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 8,351 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 50 from a week earlier.

Twenty-five new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Thursday to 63.

In Tokyo, 1,215 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 82 from a week earlier. One new death was reported, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Thursday to four.

