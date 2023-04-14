Tokyo Reports 1,215 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,215 people were newly confirmed to have caught COVID-19 in Tokyo on Friday, an increase of 82 from a week earlier, the metropolitan government said.
The Japanese capital recorded one new death among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing four severely ill patients under its criteria, down by two from the previous day.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]