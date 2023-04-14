Ex-Japanese Lawmaker GaaSyy Placed on Int'l Wanted List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have placed former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy on an international wanted list through Interpol for allegedly repeatedly intimidating celebrities on YouTube, people familiar with the investigation said Friday.

The passport of GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, was revoked on Wednesday. GaaSyy, currently based in Dubai, has expressed his intention not to return to Japan.

According to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, GaaSyy is suspected of intimidating three people and their relatives through videos he posted on YouTube between February and August last year.

He allegedly urged one of the three to withdraw from a business by obstructing its operations, according to the NPA.

As he refused to accept requests from the MPD for questioning on a voluntary basis, the police obtained an arrest warrant last month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]