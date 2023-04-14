Japan Mulls Salvaging Helicopter Wreckage: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a mission to see whether a crashed Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter can be salvaged from the seabed, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

"We'll work to help identify the cause of the accident," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, speaking about the GSDF UH-60JA chopper that went missing last week.

On April 6, the helicopter disappeared from radar near the southern island of Miyako. The whereabouts of 10 people aboard it were still unknown.

Kishida said that the government will do all it can to return them to their families as soon as possible.

The Maritime SDF began search operations on Friday using the saturation diving technique employed in deep-sea searches. However, it halted work due to a glitch in its equipment, according to government sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]