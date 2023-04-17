By-Elections to Affect Kishida's Ability to Call Snap Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The outcome of five parliamentary by-elections in Japan set for Sunday is likely to affect whether and when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call a snap election.

The view is spreading within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the LDP winning at least three of the five races will be a passing score for Kishida.

If the LDP wins four or more races, Kishida may get a chance of calling a snap election at an early date. If the party losses three or more races, his clout will be eroded.

Three of the five seats up for grabs were previously held by the LDP. Kishida told an LDP convention in February that he will work on maintaining the party's seats at all costs in the by-elections.

Kishida's remarks were taken by many LDP lawmakers to mean that the prime minister thinks that three wins for the party will be a passing grade.

