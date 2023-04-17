Japan's Missile Interception Becoming More Real Possibility

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--As North Korea continues its provocative launches of ballistic missiles, Japan is increasingly likely to have to shoot down one of them for the first time ever.

Japan may have conducted its first-ever missile interception Thursday as the country initially predicted a North Korean missile would fall on the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. It later determined that the missile would not fall into Japanese territory.

"We're constantly tracking (missiles) with radar. We're always ready to intercept," Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at a press conference on Friday.

Japan has a two-stage missile defense shield. The first stage is based on Standard Missile-3 interceptors mounted on Aegis destroyers and the second is on Patriot Advanced Capability-3 ground-based interceptors.

Japanese law allows the defense minister, based on approval of the prime minister, to order the Self-Defense Forces to intercept missiles if they are feared to fall into the country's territory.

