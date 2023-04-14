3 Japanese Dept. Store Operators Log Higher Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese department store operators posted a spike in net profits in the fiscal year through February as customer traffic recovered after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

Takashimaya Co.'s <8233> profit grew by 5.2-fold from the previous year to a record high of 27.8 billion yen as the company benefitted from cost-cutting efforts in addition to increased customer numbers.

"Sales were led by luxury brand goods," Takashimaya President Yoshio Murata said at a press conference Friday. "We expect demand among foreign tourists to continue to grow."

J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, which operates Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, saw its profit climb by 3.3-fold to 14.2 billion yen. Sales at its Kobe store exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Matsuya Co.'s <8237> profit soared by 4.3-fold, boosted by spending on jewelry and other high-end goods by tourists from overseas.

