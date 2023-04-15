Mitsubishi UFJ Clients Lose 95 B. Yen in Credit Suisse Bonds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Clients of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. have bought about 95 billion yen's worth of bonds issued by Swiss financial giant Credit Suisse that are now worthless, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The Additional Tier 1, or AT1, bonds were bought by about 1,500 client accounts, a majority of which belong to wealthy individuals, the people said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley is currently explaining to clients how the value of the bonds was wiped out following Credit Suisse's financial troubles, the people said. "We will continue to provide detailed explanations," a company official said.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> unit sold the AT1 bonds between 2017 and last month. The company sold the bonds, which have large face values and relatively high yields, as part of an effort to expand services for wealthy clients.

The company explained the risks of the bonds at the time of selling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]