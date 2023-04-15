Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Disneyland on Saturday celebrated its 40th anniversary since its 1983 opening.

Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters celebrated the milestone at a special event held Saturday morning at the theme park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The event was preceded by a ceremony that brought together Toshio Kagami, chairman of Oriental Land Co. <4661>, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, and Robert Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co.

Kagami voiced his gratitude to those supporting the theme park over the years.

“The 40th anniversary celebrations are the beginning of the next chapter in our story,” Iger said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]