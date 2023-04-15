G-7 Kicks Off Environment, Energy Meeting in Japan’s Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven climate, energy and environment ministers Saturday kicked off discussions to further reduce global greenhouse gas emissions at a meeting in the northern Japan city of Sapporo.

The focus of the two-day meeting is whether the G-7 major powers can agree on further emission cuts to achieve the goal of limiting temperature rises from the preindustrial levels to 1.5 degrees Celsius under the Paris climate agreement.

Participants are planning to include in a joint statement to be adopted at the meeting a passage stressing the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct from the 2019 levels by 2035.

Japan, which chairs the meeting, hopes to strike a balance between promoting a decarbonized society and securing energy supply stability, disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of the meeting, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the world faces the issues of an unstable energy market and supply chain vulnerabilities.

