Japan to Lift Evacuation Order in Part of Fukushima Village

Iitate, Fukushima Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to lift its nuclear disaster evacuation order in part of the village of Iitate, Fukushima Prefecture, on May 1.

The central government and other related parties including Iitate on Saturday agreed on the removal of the order in the village's district designated as a reconstruction base in the so-called difficult-to-return zone, where entry is still heavily restricted due to high levels of radiation.

The removal will mean that all of the districts designated as reconstruction bases in six Fukushima municipalities have exited the order, introduced due to the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in the northeastern prefecture.

"It is essential to lift the order to keep our hopes for reconstruction and revival alive for the future," Iitate Mayor Makoto Sugioka told a joint news conference with a central government task force and the Fukushima prefectural government.

"We'll continue working to get the evacuation order in the village lifted entirely," Sugioka added.

