Explosion Hits Japan Port during Kishida's Visit

Wakayama, April 15 (Jiji Press)--An explosion happened at a fishing port in the western Japan city of Wakayama on Saturday morning during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit for a stump speech.

Kishida is unhurt as he was evacuated quickly to a safe place by car. The prime minister was exposed to danger in less than a year from the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to eyewitnesses and other sources, the explosion was heard around 11:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT) after Kishida arrived at the Saikazaki fishing port around 11:15 a.m. He was to give the speech there after he interacted with supporters.

The venue of the speech had attracted a crowd of 200 to 300 people. A man in the crowd is believed to have thrown a cylinder-shaped silver-colored object toward Kishida.

His act was followed by a loud explosion. A white smoke was also seen rising.

