Explosive Thrown toward PM Kishida in Wakayama

Wakayama, April 15 (Jiji Press)--A man threw an explosive toward Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday morning during his visit to a fishing port in the western city of Wakayama for a stump speech.

The object exploded, but Kishida was quickly evacuated unhurt. The prime minister was exposed to danger in just nine months after the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The explosion was heard around 11:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT) after Kishida arrived at the Saikazaki fishing port around 11:17 a.m. He was about to give the speech there after he interacted with supporters and ate local seafood.

The venue of the speech had attracted a crowd of about 200 people. The man, who was in the crowd, is believed to have thrown a cylinder-shaped silver-colored object toward Kishida about 10 meters away.

The man was immediately held down, followed by a loud explosion. A white smoke was seen rising. People on the scene ran for cover, screaming.

