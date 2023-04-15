Japan Reports 8,550 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 8,550 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up some 70 from the week before.

There were nine new fatal cases, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 53, down by 10 from Friday.

Tokyo confirmed 1,197 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by 64 from the week before, and one fatal case.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by one from Friday to five.

