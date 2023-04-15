Japanese Politicians Shocked by Suspected Kishida Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese politicians were shocked by Saturday's suspected attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that happened in the western city of Wakayama during election campaigning.

Leaders of ruling and opposition parties denounced the incident, in which a man threw an explosive toward Kishida during his visit to a Wakayama port. The prime minister was evacuated unhurt.

The incident happened as the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a stump speech in July last year was still fresh in memory.

Despite the Wakayama incident, however, lawmakers delivered stump speeches as planned, hoping to support candidates in the parliamentary by-elections slated for April 23.

"I want each voter to clearly express their opinion" through the elections, Kishida said on Twitter just after the incident. "I'll keep going out on the streets."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]