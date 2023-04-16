Japan Police Search House of Kishida Attack Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Kawanishi, Hyogo Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police Sunday searched the house of a man who threw an explosive toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to a port in the western city of Wakayama on Saturday.

The suspect is Ryuji Kimura, 24, arrested on the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business. His house in the city of Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, also western Japan, was searched for eight and a half hours from early Sunday.

Police investigators carried boxes of confiscated items out to load them into vehicles. They also seized clothes to see whether any chemicals would be found on them.

Ahead of the search, the Hyogo prefectural police asked about 20 neighbors to evacuate, saying that there may be explosives in the suspect's house.

Riot police members of the Hyogo police first entered the house and confirmed that there was no danger of an explosion.

