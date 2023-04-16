2 Bodies Likely from Missing Chopper Recovered

Newsfrom Japan

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Two bodies believed to be from a missing Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter were recovered from waters off an Okinawa Prefecture island in southwestern Japan on Sunday.

The two are among the five bodies found in the day's SDF search for the helicopter and 10 people on board using deep-sea divers in waters off the island of Irabu, part of the Okinawa city of Miyakojima.

Work is underway to identify the two. The SDF will consider how to recover the remaining three bodies.

In the search, the divers visually confirmed the presence of a helicopter's damaged fuselage on the seabed 6 kilometers north of the island at the depth of 106 meters, according to the GSDF.

They found the five bodies when they were searching in and around the main part of the helicopter, the GSDF also said.

