5 Bodies Likely from Missing Chopper Found off Okinawa

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Five bodies believed to be from a missing Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter were found off an Okinawa Prefecture island in southwestern Japan on Sunday.

The SDF searched for the helicopter and 10 people on board by using deep-sea divers in waters off the island of Irabu, part of the Okinawa city of Miyakojima.

The divers visually confirmed the presence of a helicopter's damaged fuselage on the seabed 6 kilometers north of the island at the depth of 106 meters, according to the GSDF.

They found the five bodies when they were searching in and around the main part of the helicopter, the GSDF also said.

The SDF will look for an aircraft number and personnel identification marks so that the helicopter and the bodies can be identified.

