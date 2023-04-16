G-7 Ministers Endorse 60 Pct Emission Cut by 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Environment and other ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Sunday endorsed a target of reducing the world's greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct from the 2019 level by 2035.

The G-7 climate, energy and environment ministers "highlight the increased urgency" of achieving the target, said a joint statement adopted at their two-day meeting in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, from Saturday.

The ministers made clear their commitment to observing the goal of limiting rises in world temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels under the Paris climate agreement, despite the global energy crisis worsened by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last month pointed to the need for the world to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 pct from the 2019 level by 2035 in order to reach the 1.5-degree goal.

The G-7 members--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union--also agreed to halve carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles from the 2000 level by 2035.

