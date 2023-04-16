G-7 Ministers Confirm Cooperation to Deal with China

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers confirmed cooperation to deal with China at a meeting in the central Japan town of Karuizawa that began Sunday.

At a working dinner session, the G-7 officials affirmed their opposition to any attempt by Beijing to change the status quo by force and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

It is also important to build constructive and stable relations with China to tackle global issues, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who chairs the three-day meeting. The remark drew support from other participants.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union condemned North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches.

The officials agreed on the importance of unity of the G-7 members to deal with China and North Korea.

