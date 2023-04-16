Japan Reports 6,990 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 6,990 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down about 20 from a week before.

There were nine new fatalities, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by five from Saturday to 58.

Tokyo confirmed 891 new positive cases, down 65 from a week before, and one new fatal case.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Saturday at five.

