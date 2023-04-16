Campaigning Starts for 2nd Half of Japan Unified Polls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period started on Sunday for the second half of Japan's unified local elections slated for April 23.

On Sunday, election offices accepted candidacy applications for mayoral polls in 88 cities including five of the country's prefectural capitals--Mito, Tsu, Takamatsu, Nagasaki and Oita--and assembly elections in 294 cities.

In Tokyo, candidacy filings were accepted for mayoral polls in 11 of its 23 special wards and assembly elections in 21 wards.

Also on April 23, mayoral and assembly polls in towns and villages will take place across the country, with their campaign period slated to begin on Tuesday.

A total of 177 people filed candidacies in the city mayoral elections. In 25 of the 88 cities, however, there will be no voting since candidates had no rivals and won the post of mayor uncontested.

