Suspect Had Knife in Bag during Kishida Attack in Wakayama

Wakayama, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The suspect who threw an explosive toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday had a knife in his bag when he committed the act in the western Japan city of Wakayama, sources said Sunday.

The 24-year-old suspect, Ryuji Kimura, arrested on the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business, had a fruit knife with a 13-centimeter-long blade, according to Wakayama prefectural police sources.

The police are investigating why Kimura had the knife, suspecting that he may have planned to use it for attack.

At a fishing port in Wakayama, Kimura threw a silver-color cylindrical object toward Kishida, who was about 10 meters away, around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (2:30 a.m. GMT).

The object fell close to the prime minister and exploded. Kishida was quickly evacuated unhurt, while a policeman and a 70-year-old man at the scene were slightly injured.

