G-7 Foreign Ministers Vow Deeper Involvement in Indo-Pacific

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies on Monday agreed to get involved more in the Indo-Pacific region including Southeast Asia and the Pacific, an apparent effort to counter China's growing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

On the second day of their three-day meeting in Karuizawa in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, the G-7 ministers also agreed to discuss issues related to the region regularly.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who chairs the meeting, told the gathering that the G-7 countries should demonstrate their readiness to cooperate with Global South emerging and developing nations to solve various issues they are facing.

Hayashi outlined Japan's plan to invest over 75 billion dollars in the Indo-Pacific region, and the plan, announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in March, drew support from other G-7 countries.

The G-7 ministers also affirmed the importance of cooperating with India. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

