Kishida Voices Regret over Deaths Likely of Missing Chopper Crew

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed regret after two bodies believed to be from a missing Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter were salvaged from the ocean the previous day.

"It's extremely regrettable. We'll make all-out efforts to identify the cause of the accident," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

The two are believed to be among the 10 people who were on board the GSDF helicopter, which disappeared from radar around Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on April 6.

"We'll make every effort to bring the 10 people back to their families as soon as possible," Kishida said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference Monday, "We're working to confirm whether it would be possible to salvage the fuselage (apparently of the missing helicopter)." The fuselage lies on the seabed 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, which is connected to Miyako Island by a bridge, at the depth of 106 meters.

