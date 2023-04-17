Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Rise to 56,516

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan in the past week rose by about 1,800 from the preceding week to 56,516.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 33,599,438 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly count was the largest in Tokyo at 7,766, followed by 3,990 in Osaka, 3,944 in Kanagawa, 3,237 in Hokkaido and 2,793 in Saitama.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 134 from the previous week to 74,264.

