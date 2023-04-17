Japan Govt Denies Security Lapse in Kishida Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government denied any security lapse Monday after an explosive was thrown near Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event over the weekend.

"Necessary measures had been taken, including preparedness by the local police," Matsuno told a press conference.

A 24-year-man was arrested after tossing an explosive toward Kishida before he gave a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Wakayama Saturday.

Kishida was evacuated unhurt and resumed campaigning soon after the incident. The prime minister carried out campaign events as scheduled after "security for dignitaries was tightened," Matsuno said.

"Such an act of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and campaigning that is important for our country's democracy must not be hampered," he said.

