Japan, U.S., S. Korea Conduct Joint Missile Defense Drill

Seoul, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea conducted a joint ballistic missile defense drill in the high seas of the Sea of Japan on Monday, in response to North Korea's launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

The drill involved the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Atago, the USS Benfold and South Korea's Yulgok Yi I, according to the South Korean Navy.

The three countries reviewed procedures for responding to ballistic missiles by sharing information about missile detection and tracking.

The joint drill was the first of its kind since February. A senior South Korean naval official said it provided an opportunity to strengthen trilateral security cooperation amid growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, while enhancing the South Korean Navy's response capabilities.

The three countries conducted an anti-submarine drill on April 3-4. Their defense officials met in Washington on Friday and discussed holding missile defense and anti-submarine drills regularly.

