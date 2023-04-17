Japan, U.S. Foreign Chiefs Vow to Strengthen Deterrence

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Monday to promote efforts to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

They agreed to build on the results of the "two-plus-two" meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers in January.

Hayashi and Blinken had bilateral talks on the sidelines of a three-day meeting through Tuesday of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major democracies in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

The two criticized North Korea for its repeated ballistic missile launches and expressed their commitment to working together as well as with South Korea. They also discussed ways to deal with China.

They also exchanged views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the importance of relations with and support for emerging and developing economies in the so-called Global South.

