LDP Candidates in Yamaguchi Bound by Shackles of Political Nobility

Yamaguchi, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Candidates from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party running in two House of Representatives by-elections in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi are struggling under the weight of being successors of two highly successful families in Japanese politics.

The seat for the Yamaguchi No. 2 Lower House constituency will be up for grabs in one of Sunday's by-elections, following the retirement of former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

In the other Lower House race, the seat for the prefecture's No. 4 constituency will be available due to the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an older brother of Kishi.

The LDP candidates are struggling to step out of the shadow of the Kishi and Abe families, two political nobilities that have produced a number of past prime ministers.

Kishi's eldest son, Nobuchiyo, is running in the No. 2 constituency to take his father's seat.

