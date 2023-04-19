Japan Supporting Development of Northeastern India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is strengthening its support for the development of northeastern India, a strategically important underdeveloped region bordering China.

Projects are underway to develop the inland region and neighboring Bangladesh into a single economic zone as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

On April 11, Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki called for investment in the region in a speech at a symposium held in Agartala in the northeastern state of Tripura.

The symposium brought together some 130 people, including businesspeople at Japanese-affiliated companies and high-ranking officials of the Indian and Bangladeshi governments.

Japan will help create a new industrial value chain in the region, Suzuki said in the speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]