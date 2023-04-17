Japanese, British Foreign Chiefs Vow to Boost Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly agreed Monday to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

At their meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, the ministers reaffirmed their cooperation to bring into force a reciprocal access agreement that will serve as a legal basis for Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and British troops in each other's countries.

Hayashi and Cleverly also agreed to proceed with procedures to allow Britain to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, as agreed last month by existing TPP members, including Japan.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of a three-day meeting through Tuesday of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

