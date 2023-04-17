G-7 Ministers Warn Against China's Military Aid to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies vowed on Monday to closely cooperate against military assistance to Russia, warning against China's provision of weapons.

The G-7 ministers reaffirmed the continuation of tough sanctions against Russia and strong support for Ukraine.

The foreign ministers are slated to release a joint statement Tuesday to wrap up their three-day meeting in Karuizawa in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano.

The statement is expected to set the direction for discussions at a G-7 summit in the western city of Hiroshima next month.

"We want to strongly demonstrate to the world the G-7's will to protect the international order based on the rule of law," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is chairing the Karuizawa meeting, told reporters after the day's sessions.

