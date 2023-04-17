Japan Confirms 3,379 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,379 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by some 200 from a week before.

A total of 23 new fatalities were reported among people with the coronavirus disease across the country, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms fell by one from the previous day to 57.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections rose by 16 week on week to 474.

The Japanese capital logged one new COVID-19 death, and the number of severely ill patients under its criteria rose by one from the previous day to six.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]