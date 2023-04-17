Japan's Sega Sammy to Acquire Angry Birds Creator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. <6460> said Monday it will acquire Finland's Rovio Entertainment Corp., the maker of the Angry Birds mobile game, for 706 million euros, or about 103.6 billion yen.

Through the acquisition, the Japanese company aims to generate synergies between game-making unit Sega Corp.'s existing businesses and Rovio's expertise in mobile game development.

Rovio, established in 2003, achieved success with the Angry Birds game, which was adapted into a movie and animated series as well as merchandise.

Sega Sammy plans to invest a total of 250 billion yen by the fiscal year through March 2026 to boost its entertainment content business.

