Japan, S. Korea Resume Security Dialogue after 5 Years

Seoul, April 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and South Korean government resumed their security dialogue on Monday, after about five years of suspension due to deteriorated bilateral relations.

Foreign and defense officials from the two countries met in Seoul on the day and discussed ways to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

The bilateral security dialogue last took place in March 2018, and was suspended after the bilateral relationship worsened, including over an incident in which a South Korean warship directed its fire-control radar at a Japanese Self-Defense Forces plane in December 2018.

In March this year, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Moon Suk-yeol agreed to resume the security dialogue at an early date.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, “ As part of efforts to restore a healthy Japan-South Korea relationship, our defense authorities will continue to communicate closely.”

