2 More Bodies Likely from Missing Chopper Recovered

Miyakojima, Okinawa Pref., April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces on Monday recovered two more bodies believed to be those of two of the 10 people aboard a Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter that went missing off Miyako Island in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on April 6.

On Sunday, divers found five bodies around the helicopter on the seabed at a depth of 106 meters in waters about 6 kilometers north of Irabu Island, which is connected with Miyako Island by a bridge. Two of the bodies were recovered later in the day.

The SDF is working to identify the four bodies recovered so far and to recover the remaining one. The SDF is also searching for the helicopter's flight data recorder.

Meanwhile, the GSDF will select a private company to salvage the wreckage of the helicopter through a bidding process as early as Friday.

