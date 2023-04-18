Japan Holding 1st Online English Speaking Test for Junior High Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Junior high school third-graders in Japan will take the English speaking test online for the first time in the education ministry’s national achievement test on Tuesday afternoon.

The fiscal 2023 nationwide achievement test covers a total of some 2,051,000 junior high third-graders and elementary school sixth-graders from around 28,600 public and private schools across the country.

In the annual examination, all students are tested their academic ability in the Japanese language and mathematics.

In addition, junior high third-graders, or ninth graders aged 14-15, are taking the English examination, which consists of listening, reading, writing and speaking sections, for the first time in four years.

In the new online speaking test, some 54,000 third-graders at roughly 500 junior high schools selected by the ministry will use their own personal computers distributed under the ministry’s “giga school” initiative to take the test on Tuesday.

